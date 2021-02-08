Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.09

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 321888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.73 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

About Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

