PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $54,626.64

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $54,626.64 and $15.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,908.94 or 0.99904158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

