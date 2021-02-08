Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 1,262,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,086,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

