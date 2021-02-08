Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,645.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 50.2% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $124,750.79 and $19,645.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00182565 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00063332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058715 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00061901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00192890 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

