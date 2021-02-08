Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.18. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.19. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

