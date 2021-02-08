Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Celanese stock opened at $127.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.60 and its 200 day moving average is $117.86. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

