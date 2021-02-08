Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $786.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $24.90.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,863 shares of company stock worth $263,226. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

