Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issued By Oppenheimer

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FireEye in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now anticipates that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 443.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

