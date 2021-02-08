Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Globe Life in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

NYSE GL opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $751,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,555 shares of company stock worth $5,058,814 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

