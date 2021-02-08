Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $93.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.38. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $751,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

