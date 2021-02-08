Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for International Paper Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.03 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,857 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

