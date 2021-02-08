Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC downgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock opened at C$50.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$46.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.95. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 65.32%.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

