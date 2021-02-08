Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for PacWest Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

