Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

PEBO opened at $30.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $607.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $985,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

