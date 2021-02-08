Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of WAL opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

