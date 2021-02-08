Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Xylem stock opened at $98.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

