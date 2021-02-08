Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aptiv PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Aptiv in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $147.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 34,744.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 30,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

