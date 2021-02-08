Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Avantor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

NYSE AVTR opened at $29.86 on Monday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Avantor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avantor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,332,000 after acquiring an additional 994,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Avantor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,837,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.