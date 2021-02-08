Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Issued By B. Riley

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $2,196,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.