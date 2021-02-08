Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Raised by Analyst

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $279,820 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

