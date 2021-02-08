Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.80 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

BIIB stock opened at $265.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.