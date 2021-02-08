Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reduced by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

