Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

NYSE:BIP opened at $53.95 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.81 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.