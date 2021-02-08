Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,518,000 after purchasing an additional 454,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 233,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 82,249 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

