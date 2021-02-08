Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $39.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

