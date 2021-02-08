Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Lifted by Analyst

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUM. Argus raised their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Humana stock opened at $379.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.78 and its 200 day moving average is $410.37. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

