Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inovalon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INOV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

INOV opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 673.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

