Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Cut by Analyst

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inovalon in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INOV. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of INOV opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after buying an additional 313,443 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

