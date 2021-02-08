Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse stock opened at $262.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,335 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,043. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $2,430,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

