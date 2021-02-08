Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Boosted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.19. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.94 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.85.

NYSE:LMT opened at $337.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.35 and a 200-day moving average of $369.98. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.