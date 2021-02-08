Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Increased by Analyst

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $128.91 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 69.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 357.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 21.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.