Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

PFSI opened at $64.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,215 shares of company stock valued at $12,191,833. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

