Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Lifted by Wedbush

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

SI stock opened at $125.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.20 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $128.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,944 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $7,431,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $2,439,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last 90 days.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

