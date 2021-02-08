Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of SNA opened at $184.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.61 and a 200 day moving average of $161.66.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,893 shares of company stock worth $12,876,551. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 11,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

