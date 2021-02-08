Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Decreased by Wedbush

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Tenable stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at $43,386,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,687,000 after acquiring an additional 689,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

