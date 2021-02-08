Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. CIBC upgraded Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) stock opened at C$36.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.14 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

