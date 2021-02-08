Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Issued By William Blair

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

NYSE:ELF opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $200,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $177,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,116 shares of company stock worth $10,884,347. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 916,204 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $12,307,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 360,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 670,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 348,325 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

