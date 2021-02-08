Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Boosted by Analyst

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

NYSE:ELF opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 360,295 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $1,456,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,116 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

