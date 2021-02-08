Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Boosted by Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $490,356.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,116 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,347. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 238,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.