Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.20. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.23 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $265.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.19.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

