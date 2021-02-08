Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LPL Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of LPLA opened at $125.68 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in LPL Financial by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

