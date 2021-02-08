Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Match Group in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTCH. UBS Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

MTCH stock opened at $159.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Match Group by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

