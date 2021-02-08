Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increased by Raymond James (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.