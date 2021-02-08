Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

ICE stock opened at $114.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,892 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,120 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

