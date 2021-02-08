Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 140166 increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $269.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $274.94. The company has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 96,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

