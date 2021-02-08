Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lifted by Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

WTFC stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $69.88.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,676,000 after buying an additional 132,381 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,587,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

