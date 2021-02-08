Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Clorox Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Clorox in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $191.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average is $211.23. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

