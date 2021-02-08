Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel Cut by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

ALGT opened at $213.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $221.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $23,339,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 92,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $7,046,176.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at $367,580,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,688 shares of company stock worth $13,870,426. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

