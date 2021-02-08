Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimpress plc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cimpress in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($1.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Cimpress to $124.00 in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $98.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $81,360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 58.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 87.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

