Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $236.53 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $528,594.55. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,014 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

